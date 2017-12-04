4 Dec, Kathmandu: The leftist alliance has condemned the attack on Nepali Congress election candidate from constituency no 4 of Kathmandu, Gagan Thapa.

Alliance’s coordinator of the election publicity committee in constituency no 4, Dharmadatt Devkota and joint-coordinator Sundar Purkuti issued a joint press release and said it was sheer cowardice to attack an election candidate during the door-to-door campaign.

Meanwhile, the alliance election candidate in the constituency Dr Rajan Bhattarai reached TU Teaching Hospital to know about Thapa’s condition. Bhattarai also condemned the attack.

The alliance also wished speedy recovery of all those injured in the blast.