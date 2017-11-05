5 Nov, Kathmandu: The left alliance has committed to make the amount of social security allowance Rs 5,000 each month. The election manifesto prepared for the upcoming federal and provincial elections by the left alliance has mentioned various popular programmes including increasing social security allowance and others.

The then CPN (UML) Chairman Manmohan Adhikari-led government had introduced this popular programme for the first time in 2051 BS. Currently, the government has been providing Rs 2,000 per month to the elderly in the form of social security.

The then Finance Minister under the Manmohan-led Cabinet Bharat Mohan Adhikari shared that this social security allowance has become supportive for better livelihood of most of the senior citizens.

He added that such security allowance now has become a state liability. It was introduced by the communist government by dissecting the rumor that the communist government ‘kills’ the elderly people who are aged above 60 years, Adhikari added.

Similarly, the manifesto has mentioned to provide 25 percent subsidy to the senior citizens above 65 years in public transport and 50 per cent subsidy to those 80 plus.

The manifesto has proposed to grant pension based on contribution to labourers, government employees and others. Currently, a total of Rs 10 billion is deposited in the state’s security fund.

The manifesto has stated to invest the fund in the productive sectors.

The manifesto has promised to give Rs 5,000 for the new mothers and 14 weeks of maternity leave.

Public garden, schools, hospitals among other public buildings will be constructed in accordance with the child-friendly, reads the manifesto.

The left alliance election manifesto has proposed various programmes for overall development of common people by ensuring them of employments. Ramesh Lamsal /RSS