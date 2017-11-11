11 Nov, Ratnanagar (Chitwan): The CPN (Maoist Centre) chair and former Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has said that the leftist parties led government would be formed after the completion of elections and it would maintain a political stability in the country.

Speaking in an election programme organized by the left alliance at Shivnagar in the district on Saturday, chair Dahal claimed that the public expectations would be fulfilled after the formation of a new government under the communist parties.

He further shared that the left alliance forged between CPN (UML) and CPN (Maoist Centre) would be continued unless these parties were unified. Chair Dahal argued that the alliance was for political stability and prosperity of the nation.

Former PM Dahal also committed to accelerate the developmental projects in the district so as to make the district as model district.

Earlier, chair Dahal held interactions with landless squatters at Gaucharan of Shivnagar and committed to solving their problems. RSS