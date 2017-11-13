13 Nov, Ilam: CPN (UML) senior leader and former Prime Minister Jhalnatha Khanal has said that the left alliance was forged for political stability and economic prosperity in the country.

Speaking in an election programme at Mai Municipliuty-9 in the district Sunday, leader Khanal added that the alliance was also for implementing the constitution and holistic development of the country.

He claimed that the left forces only could safeguard the nationality, geographical integrity and social harmony therefore voters should make the left alliance’s candidates victorious in the upcoming elections.

Former PM Khanal further argued that a new government would be formed under the left parties.