24 Nov, Chitwan: The CPN (Maoist Centre) chair and former Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has said that the left alliance was for political stability and to form a single communist centre.

Speaking in an election programme jointly organized by the Young Communist League Nepal (YCL) and Youth Association Nepal in Chitwan-3, chair Dahal who is contesting polls from the same constituency to the House of Representatives said that youths will get employment after left parties formed government in the country.

Former Prime Minister Dahal shared that the past governments led by then PM duo Manmohan Adhikari and KP Sharma Oli and Dahal himself had done some notable works in the past.

He added that the communist led government having a clear majority only can address the genuine issues of the country facing these days by commoners.

Chair Dahal opined for making the youths capable and self motivated for some creative works. RSS