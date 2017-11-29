29 Nov, Surunga (Jhapa): CPN (UML) Chairman KP Sharma Oli has claimed that the left alliance’s victory in all five constituencies of House of Representatives and 10 of State Assemblies in Jhapa district in the polls.

Talking to media persons in Chandragadhi Airport Wednesday, Oli said that the left alliance will win all five constituencies of federal parliament and 10 of state assembly from the district. The former Prime Minister said that the poll result will not destroy democracy but the Nepali Congress’s ruling.

Oli is contesting the polls from Jhapa-5 in the elections to the House of Representatives. On the occasion, the former Prime Minister accused the NC of lacking democratic exercise, good governance, transparency, national unity and social harmony.