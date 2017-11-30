30 Nov, Chitwan: CPN (Maoist Centre) Chariman Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ has said that only the strong government of left political parties to be formed after the upcoming elections would meet people’s aspiration for development.

Addressing an election meeting in Jhanjhane of Chitwan-3 on Thursday, the Maoist Centre Chairman said that the government to be formed after the polls would expedite the development works. He said that the country could not progress in the past due to instable governments.

During the event, the former Prime Minister hoped that the Nepali Congress cadres too will cast vote for him. On the occasion, he pledged to make a model district of the country to Chitwan.

During his speech, Prachanda announced to make Chitwan a hub of agriculture, tourism, health and education adding that he has plans to make the prosperous Chitwan. Prachand also made commitment to resolve the problems squatters facing in the district.