13 Oct, Bhaktapur: CPN (Maoist Centre) Spokesperson, Pampha Bhusal, has said that leftist alliance was a must for the country in latest political situation.

At a programme organised by Rafat Sanchar Club, Bhaktapur, here on Friday, Spokesperson Bhusal clarified that the leftist alliance was forged due to the need of the country, not at the signal of India.

She said that there was no dispute for positions inside the alliance like the rumours that have been spread, but discussion was underway regarding selection of candidates and distribution of seats.

The CPN (Maoist Centre) Spokesperson said that the party would not quit the government before the upcoming elections as the responsibility of the incumbent government was to hold the elections at any cost.