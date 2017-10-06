6 Oct, Kathmandu: The Nepali Congress (NC) has concluded the recent leftist alliance as a blow to democracy and the new constitution.

The NC central committee meeting held on Friday at Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba’s official residence in Baluwatar also concluded that the electoral alliance among the main left parties (CPN-UML, CPN (Maoist Centre) and Naya Shakti Nepal) has pushed the country towards ideological polarization by breaching past agreements in the context the local level elections were concluded.

The coalition has been forged at a time when there is a need for all parties to unite to make the House of Representatives and State Assemblies elections a success as per the agreement between political parties, the meeting said.

“The Maoist Centre’s co-work with the UML has pushed the country towards polarization, thus helping weaken the constitution’s enforcement, national unity, harmony and faith between various castes and communities, instead of taking the country on the path to development and prosperity,” said a statement issued by the Chief Secretary of the NC central office Krishna Prasad Poudel.

The meeting has decided to foil all kinds of conspiracies plotted to weaken the democracy, rule of law, social harmony and national prosperity.

The meeting has further stated that the party was committed to working together with all forces that favour national unity, democracy and the implementation of constitution.

Similarly, the meeting has urged the leaders and cadres to work with high morale to make the party’s candidates victorious in the upcoming provincial and federal elections.

Likewise, the party has decided to move ahead by forging alliance in the upcoming polls based on coordination and necessity among all democratic, nationalists and progress political forces.

The meeting chaired by Prime Minister and NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba decided to constitute a parliamentary board to finalize the names of the candidates to contest the upcoming polls.

NC central committee member Gururaj Ghimire said that lawmakers of the incumbent Legislature-Parliament under the proportional quotas would not be repeated.

Likewise, those NC leaders contesting the chiefs and deputy chiefs in the local level polls would not get chance to contest the upcoming polls, the NC said.

Meanwhile, the NC’s election manifesto preparation committee has solicited feedback from leaders, cadres, well-wishers and intellectuals.

Party’s chief secretary Krishna Prasad Poudel said that party’s senior leader Ramchandra Poudel, lawmakers, former ambassadors, senior journalists, industrialists and others were present on the occasion.

During the programme, NC’s central committee member and election manifesto preparation committee’s coordinator Mahesh Acharya urged the participants to offer their feedback and suggestions in manifesto preparation. RSS