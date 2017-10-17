17 Oct, Kathmandu: CPN (UML) Chairman KP Sharma Oli has said that leftist alliance and unity should be made successful.

At a programme organised by Youth Association of Nepal at the CPN (UML) party headquarters, Dhumbarahi on Tuesday, Chairman Oli said, “Leftist alliance and unity was necessary for country’s prosperity. So all should be honest to making it a success.”

He further said that although other forces are united against the leftist alliance, it would not have any effect on the alliance.

Expressing the belief that CPN (UML)-led government would be formed after upcoming elections of House of Representatives and State Assemblies, the CPN (UML) Chair said, “The CPN (UML) will lead the government at the Centre and provinces after the elections.”

He further said that his party would win people’s heart as the party has right ideology, policy, organisation and nationalist feelings, while adding that the CPN (UML) wants peace and prosperity in the country.

Similarly, party leader Madhav Kumar Nepal said that attempts of party unity and election alliance was formed with the CPN (Maoist Centre) as per the need of the country and party’s welfare.

He also blamed the Nepali Congress of forging new alliance not to hold the elections. Saying that Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has made fun of democracy by expanding the cabinet against the election code of conduct, he urged all to make the leftist alliance win the election of House of Representatives and State Assemblies. RSS