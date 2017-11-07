7 Nov, Kathmandu: CPN (UML) Chairman KP Sharma Oli has said that election manifesto of the leftist alliance was commitment to nation building.

At a news conference to unveil the election manifesto of the alliance here today, Chairman Oli clarified that the manifesto has ensured nationality, democracy, unity, peace, stability and development.

He said, “The manifesto is not only the election manifesto. It is the commitment to nation building. We have guaranteed alleviation of poverty, employment, healthy environment and fulfilling the millennium development goals.”

Chairman Oli said, “Democracy is not the gift hamper gifted by anyone. It is brought from struggle and sacrifice. It is our achievement.”

He further said that no one should be afraid from election alliance and party unity between the CPN (UML) and CPN (Maoist Centre) as CPN (UML) and CPN (Maoist Centre) had formed coalition government.

Saying uniting the country is the need of hour, the former Prime Minister Oli said that no one should lag behind from their responsibility of building the nation and future of their generation.