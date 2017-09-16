16 Sept, Kathmandu: Chief Justice Gopal Prasad Parajuli has said the legal practitioners should be the advocates of society.

During a ceremony organized by Supreme Court to confer the certificates of senior advocates Friday, CJ Parajuli opined that legal practitioners could play important role to bring reform in the country.

“Legal practitioners should not be guided by vested interests nor be deviated from the path at hard times,” he made aware the advocates.

On the occasion, Attorney General Basanta Ram Bhandari said legal practitioners not only pleads but also makes the service seekers happy.

Chief Registrar Nahakul Subedi informed that a total of 448 legal practitioners including 19 women were conferred on the certificates of senior advocates till date.

Conferring the certificates of senior advocate was begun in 2013BS. It was however halted from 2033BS to 2047BS.

CJ Parajuli handed over the certificates of senior advocates to 242 advocates.

He also made public the information about activities carried out by the Supreme Court in 100 days. RSS