Litterateur Dixit dies at 87

29 Dec, Kathmandu: Veteran Nepali litterateur and journalist Kamalmani Dixit passed away today morning at the age of 87.

Dixit, founder Chairman of the Madan Puraskar Pustakalaya and Madan Puraskar Guthi, breathed his last at 2:45 am, according to the Madan Puraskar Pustakalaya.

He has penned and edited more than six dozens of books while around two thousands of literary creations, mostly in Nepali, have been added to his credit.

Born to Kedar Mani Acharya and Bidhay Devi Dixit as their second son in August 2, 1929 in Kathmandu, Dixit is survived by two sons and a daughter.