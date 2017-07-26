26 July, Kathmandu: Newly appointed Minister for Energy Mahendra Bahadur Sahi has said he has aimed at ending power outage.

During the assumption of the office Wednesday, Minister Sahi said, “Load shedding has been made a ‘milking business, which will not repeat now onwards.”

Load shedding is not a solution, he said, adding that generation of electricity is must. Government and capitalists could work in unison to generate electricity in the country, he argued, adding that foreign investment in this sector was equally important.

He directed the Ministry employees to work honestly. RSS