Local body restructuring report milestone in constitution implementation: PM Dahal

6 Jan, Kathmandu: Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has termed the report on the demarcation of local governance units submitted on Friday by the Local Body Restructuring Commission (LBRC) a milestone in the implementation of the constitution and federalism.

He also pointed out the report as a document that would have farsighted effects in the enforcement of the constitution. He made such remarks at a programme organised at Prime Minister’s Office to submit the report on Friday.

The LBRC was formed by the previous government in agreement with all political parties and groups as per the constitution, he said, adding, “The delivery of the report was delayed for some days due to a failure to create an environment of consensus among political parties. Now almost all parties have reached an agreement on the recommendation of the commission on the demarcation of local governance units.”

On holding local body elections, PM Dahal said the stalled parliament business would resume after the verdict of the Supreme Court while expressing hope that an environment for holding elections would be created thereafter.

Minister for Federal Affairs and Local Development Hitraj Pandey shared that the Ministry had facilitated the report preparing efforts, and the staffers under the Ministry’s subordinate committees had worked for the same.

Terming the report as one of the important documents for bringing into effect the new constitution, he expressed his commitment to submit it to the Prime Minister by fulfilling all prerequisite process for submission.

Also, Chief Secretary Dr Somlal Subedi argued that the federalism was the biggest achievement and local units would help render government services to the public conveniently.

Likewise, LBRC Chairman Balananda Poudel mentioned that the report prepared by employing various latest technologies such as the geographical information system (GIS) would be useful for the Election Commission as the report includes vital data.

According to the report submitted by the LBRC, there will be no village units (gaunpalika) in Kathmandu and Bhaktapur districts while districts as Rasuwa, Manang, Mustang and Humla will not have a single municipality.

The report has suggested eight municipalities each in Jhapa, Morang, Dhanusha, Sarlahi and Kathmandu districts while 12 village units have been recommended for Rautahat.

The 1,718-page report containing 16 volume recommends four Metropolitan Cities in Kathmandu, Chitwan, Lalitpur and Kaski districts, and 12 Sub-Metropolitan Cities, 241 municipalities, 462 village units and 719 local units with 6,553 VDCs. RSS

