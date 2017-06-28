28 June, Tilottama (Rupandehi): The local level election at the Kotahimai Rural Municipality-1 has been put off and rescheduled for June 30. The District Election Office decided to defer the election, following the death of an election candidate, according to Chief Election Officer Homnath Gautam.

CPN (Maoist Center)’s candidate for the ward member Murali Mallaha had died of asthma last Saturday. However, the election is underway at other remaining local levels in the district. A total of 462,000 voters are choosing 4,424 local representatives in the Rupandehi district under the second phase election. RSS