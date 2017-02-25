Local level election on stipulated date – NC President

25 Feb, Butwal: Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba has affirmed that the local level election would be held in the stated date.

President Deuba said this while inaugurating the BP Memorial Building and launching the BP Memorial Souvenir at Butwal on Saturday.

Deuba, also the former Prime Minister, said that the election would not be stopped in any pretext and directed his party cadres to engage all-out efforts in election.

Claiming that only the NC could accommodate all political parties and sides, he said NC’s victory is necessary in all three elections for the betterment of the country.

The NC President also claimed that the constitution amendment proposal was taken ahead keeping in mind the aspiration of the Madhesi people. He further noted the NC is effortful to build a society sans fear and terror and make the people empowered.

On the occasion, NC leader and Defence Minister Bal Krishna Khand said the election would be held by accommodating the demands of all sides and urged party cadres to reach out to the voters in view of election.

Likewise, Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transport Ramesh Lekhak underlined the need to put entire efforts for the development of the country by widening acceptance of the constitution. RSS