26 Sept, Kathmandu: Acting Chief Election Commissioner Ila Sharma has claimed that the local level elections held recently were outstanding while evaluating from any of the international measuring tools.

At a greetings exchange programme by the Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday, Sharma said that none can raise the questions on EC’s roles for conducting the polls in a free, fair and fearless manner.

On the occasion, Sharma urged all the officials to work responsibility to make the upcoming elections to the House of Representatives and State Assemblies to be held in November 26 and December 7.