Local poll after constitution amendment: Naya Shakti

24 Feb, Kathmandu: Naya Shakti Party has ruled out the possibility of holding local polls.

Party spokesperson Khim Lal Devkota in a press meet here today, said that there was no chance of holding election as local levels were yet to be finalized and constitution amendment bill was still to be decided as both were interrelated to hold the election.

He further urged the government to prepare an appropriate environment for elections adding that however his party was waiting for election but environment was not appropriate for the same. RSS