Local poll should be held until May 24 at any cost: NC leader Koirala

6 Feb, Bhaktapur: Nepali Congress general secretary Dr Shashanka Koirala has said that the local election should be held until May 24 at any cost.

In a face to face programme organized by the Rafat Sanchar Club here today, leader Koirala urged all to be ready for local poll.

He further stressed on holding three-tier of elections within 11 months adding that otherwise, country will face constitutional crisis.

NC general Secretary Koirala clarified that his party had a stance of amending the constitution only after holding local poll.

Leader Koirala, indicating the provision of changing the border of Province No 5 as mentioned in amendment bill, added that his party did not want to split Tarai from mountain and hill therefore, the constitution amendment bill will not be passed.

In another context, leader Koirala said that the constitution amendment bill will not be passed only in the interest of Tarai centric parties adding that it was issued by over two-third majority therefore it could be amended by the mandate of same majority not by some parties’ interest. RSS