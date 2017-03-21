Local poll not to be stopped due to election laws: Minister Nayaka

21 March, Kathmandu: Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Ajay Shankar Nayak, has said that the elections will not be postponed in the absence of laws regarding the elections as such laws were formulating in full phase.

Minister Nayak, speaking in a press meet at the Ministry today, said laws regarding to local poll were being formulated and parties will soon forge consensus regarding the election threshold.

The Ministry spokesperson Dilliraj Ghimire shared that 39 bills were passed as 138 laws were required to be prepared for implementing the constitution.