24 June, Bhimduttanagar: Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has said the local-level election would further empower people.

In his address to an election gathering organised by the Nepali Congress at Jhalari of Kanchanpur Friday, the Prime Minister, also the Nepali Congress President, viewed that the local poll was the means of strengthening the people.

Deuba who arrived here for the first time after becoming the Prime Minister fourth time said, “The NC always regards people as the master of the nation and as sovereign and the local-level election taking place after around two decades is for further empowering the people.”

“The NC had a significant role in restoring democracy in 1950 and establishing the republic system in the country,” he said, adding that of late development endeavours including roadways construction and other infrastructure had taken a pace in the far-western Nepal.

He took the opportunity to vow that a commission would be formed to deal with and address the problems of landless squatters and those displaced by wildlife reserves.

Meanwhile, speaking at a press meet organised by Nepal Press Union in Dhangadhi Airport Friday, the Prime Minister said the country would see the institutionalisation of federal democratic republic, following the completion of the three-tier elections. The Prime Minister, assuring of the strengthened security arrangements for the June 28 election, said the implementation of the Pancheshwor Hydropower Project and West Seti Project was afoot. RSS