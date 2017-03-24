Local poll will not be postponed in any pretext: DPM Mahara

24 March, Rolpa: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Krishna Bahadur Mahara has assured that the local poll will not be postponed under any pretext.

In a press meet organized at the district headquarters, Liwang, today, DPM Mahara shared that UDMF and CPN (UML) were coming near to forge consensus to lead the nation towards the elections therefore the local poll will be held on stipulated date.

The election favourable environment would be made across the country after forging consensus with UDMF as it was coming closer to forward the constitution amendment bill leaving aside the province border demarcation issue.

Mahara argued that implementing new local level as per new federal set up was historical achievement. He added that the upcoming budget would be prepared as per the provision of federal economic policy.

Referring to the Prime Minister’s visit to China, DPM Mahara shared that no written agreements would be signed with Chinese side during the PM’s visit due to lack of preparations. He however stated that bilateral talks would be held on topics like the One Belt: One Road (OBOR), Kerung- Kathmandu Railway Extension, Special Economic Zone (SEZ), storage of petroleum products and energy sectors.

In another note, Finance Minister Mahara said the minor dispute between DPM duo Kamal Thapa and Bimalendra Nidhi regarding the seniority would be managed soon.

He added that PM will hold political, diplomatic, and developmental talks with high officials in China.

To a question of journalists that the budget was released in the district in illegal way, DPM Mahara clarified that it was released to the projects only approved from National Planning Commission. RSS