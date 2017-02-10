Local polls likely even on old structure-Defense Minister

10 Feb, Nawalparasi: Defence Minister Bal Krishna Khand has said the local election can be held as per the old structure if consensus was not forged on holding civic poll as per the state restructuring.

Addressing the convocation ceremony of 13th batch of Rastriya Sewa Dal Senior Division held at Kawaswoti of Nawalparasi on Thursday, Minister Khand expressed his confidence that the current government would hold the local election.

“The government would not be changed until the local election as per the consensus”, he added.

On another note, Minister Khand, also the central member of Nepali Congress, said the constitution amendment process would move ahead even on the backing of two-third majority in the parliament if consensus with Madhes-centric parties remained elusive.

As many as 400 students were graduated on the occasion.