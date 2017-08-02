2 August, Nuwakot: Local people have created obstructions in dumping waste at Okharpauwa landfill site in Nuwakot. The locals today morning stopped pick-up trucks carrying waste from Kathmandu valley from downloading.

As a result, more than 100 pick-up trucks carrying garbage have been stuck midway, said Assistant Sub Inspector Ram Prasad Koirala. The protestors have blamed negligence of the Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) in properly managing waste particularly during monsoon.

They said some precautions should have been taken to prevent odour from spreading, like covering the dumping site with mud after waste disposal and sprinkling medicines to kill germs for checking the spread of diseases.

This is not the first time the locals have gone agitated demanding proper management of waste. “We have put forward two-point demand. We have drawn the attention of concerned authority to resolve the matter at the earliest,” said Chairman of Kakani rural municipality-2 Ghannath Bajgain.

Meanwhile, initiatives between the KMC representatives and local people have started to clear the obstructions. RSS