7 Sept, Despite repeated round of talks between the stakeholders to open the passenger vehicles’ ticket sale for long and medium routes for upcoming Dashain festival, it did not materialize even on Thursday after the transport entrepreneurs refused to do so arguing poor condition of roads and lack of hoods on the vehicles.

Earlier on September 1, the Department of Transport Management had decided to open the pre-booking of tickets beginning from Thursday by holding a meeting between the Director General of Department, Chief of Metropolitan Police Division, Deputy Inspector General of Nepal Police, top office-bearers of Transport Entrepreneurs Federation and consumers.

Hundreds of passengers had rushed to the bus park this morning to collect the ticket but they returned empty-handed for failing to receive the tickets.

Bhuwan Bista of Dhangadi, a schoolteacher in the capital city, said that he arrived in the bus park to receive the ticket to go his hometown to visit his family in Dashain festival.

The people flocking to collect the ticket in the counters complained that they have faced hardships due to divided voices of the officials of the Department and entrepreneurs.

However, Director General of Department Rup Narayan Bhattarai said that closing the sale of ticket ahead of Dashain festival was unfortunate. He, however, said that the Department was serious regarding the demands forwarded by the entrepreneurs. RSS