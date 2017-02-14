I love Drake, he is brilliant: Jennifer Lopez

14 Feb, London: Singer Jennifer Lopez, who was rumoured to be dating Drake, has praised the R&B star saying he is brilliant and she loves him.

The “On the Floor” singer and the “Hotline Bling” hitmaker have now reportedly gone their separate ways, but she has nothing but good things to say about the Canadian rapper, reported Female First.

“Of course. I love Drake. He’s so brilliant, talented, amazing. We made a song together. We hung out. We have a great time. He’s amazing. I have so much love for that boy,” Lopez said.

According to the reports things had “fizzled out” between Jennifer – who has eight-year-old twins, Max and Emme, from her marriage to Marc Anthony – and Drake because of their busy schedules. Agency