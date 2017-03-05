Madhav Nepal asks govt to stand strong for polls

5 March, Itahari: CPN (UML) leader Madhav Kumar Nepal has asked the government to remain firm on its decision to conduct the local level polls in time.

Addressing a mass meeting in Itahari as the part of UML’s Mechi-Mahakali National Campaign on Sunday, the former Prime Minister said that three tiers of elections were needed to institutionalize the democracy and move the country towards economic development.

He also urged the dissenting political parties to put forth their agendas before the people.

Leader Nepal added that the UML’s campaign would emotionally link the people of mountainous, hilly and Tarai regions and stated that his government had floated different programmes for Tarai development and ending social discrimination in the region.

Likewise, leader Subas Nembang claimed that the Madhesi Morcha which has demanded constitution amendment despite having meagre number of lawmakers and argued that constitution amendment was unacceptable for his party as it was posing threat to the nationality.

The top leaders of the UML are present in the campaign that was initiated from Jhapa on Saturday. The campaign would reach to Inaruwa of Sunsari and Rajbiraj and Kanchanpur of Saptari on Monday. RSS