1 Sept, London: Liam Gallagher said had it not been for pop icon Madonna, he would have never entered the music industry.

Recalling a childhood anecdote, the 44-year-old singer said he was blown away the first time he heard Madonna’s “Like A Virgin”, reported FemaleFirst.

“I was always into football and I was never really into music. But then I got into some trouble at school, this geezer whacked me with this hammer and split my head open. When I woke up the first piece of music which went into my brain was ‘Like A Virgin’ by Madonna.

“I was sitting in hospital, singing along to ‘Like A Virgin’. I was thinking: ‘What the …’. So Madonna, thank you very much,” Gallagher told Daily Star newspaper. PTI