Major three parties behind elusive atmosphere for election: Coordinator Bhattarai

9 Feb, Hetauda: Coordinator of the Naya Shakti Dr Baburam Bhattarai has accused the big three political parties of not creating atmosphere for elections. “Their party interests were behind elusive atmosphere for election,” he argued.

Talking to media persons in Hetauda on Wednesday, leader Bhattarai said only amendment of the constitution could help create atmosphere for election, so the government should concentrate on it.

Also the former prime minister, Naya Shakti Coordinator Dr Bhattarai predicted that the party interests of the big ones could create atmosphere for the formation of interim government to hold election.