11 Nov, Panchthar: Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has said that there is no alternative but to make the democratic alliance victorious in the coming parliamentary and provincial elections.

Prime Minister Deuba said this at a programme organized on the occasion of 133rd birth anniversary of national luminary Mahaguru Falgunanda at district headquarters Fidim on Saturday.

PM Deuba, also the Nepali Congress President, said that his party had spearheaded all the democratic movements of Nepal and urged the public to vote for the democratic allaince for safeguarding democracy.

He also expressed his commitment to develop Labrekuti as a popular religious, historical and touristic destination as Lumbini.

NC leader Bal Krishna Khand asserted that NC is the only party which can safeguard democracy and it would thrive only when the democratic alliance emerged victorious.

Speaking on the occasion, NC central member and candidate for House of Representatives from Panchthar Bhishma Raj Angdambe, provincial candidate Narendra Kumar Kerung and Phidim municipality Mayor Onahang Nembang among others urged the people to ensure NC’s victory.