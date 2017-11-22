22 Nov, Butwal, Rupandehi: The Nepali Congress central member Bal Krishna Khand has stressed the need for the NC to become strong to make democracy, nationality and peace process get strengthened.

The recently forged left alliance resulted from the public support being thrown for the NC in the elections, he said while speaking at a training session for voter education trainers held on Tuesday in Butwal by the central election coordination subcommittee of the NC’s election mobilisation committee.

Khand is also coordinator of the election mobilisation committee.

Claiming that the NC could secure 38 percent win in the upcoming the House of Representatives and State Assemblies elections under the first-past-the-post system, he said the number of winning seats could go up once the amounts of invalid votes are reduced.

At the training, NC General Convention representative Anita Sharma trained 170 participants from various districts under Province 5 in voting. RSS