2 Nov, Lamjung: Police have arrested a person along with 17 kilogrammes of gold at Khudi of Lamjung district along Annapurna trekking route today.

The arrested is Pasang Gurung of Nasong rural municipality-9 of Manang district.

Police seized this quantity of gold while Gurung was coming to Besishahar from Manang riding a motorcycle (Ba 58 Pa 4291). Police arrested Gurung, who escaped arrest in Manang, from Khudi bazaar, Lamjung.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Padam Bahadur Bista, said that police confiscated 17 gold bars, each weighing one kilogram. The motorcycle has also been impounded.

Police suspect that the gold might have been smuggled from bordering area of Tibet.