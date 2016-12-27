Man beats wife to death

27 Dec, Darchula: A woman has been allegedly thrashed to death by her husband in Darchula district.

The deceased has been identified as Sona Dhami, 27, of Bhagawati-7 in the district, according to the District Police Office, Darchula.

The incident took place when Sona’s husband, Ghutti Singh Dhami, thrashed her following a quarrel after the husband came home late night drunk, said Police.

Locals informed the police after coming to know about the incident only today morning. Police said that Sona had been living in a tent at Mahakali river bank at Dattu VDC-7 with her husband and four children while working as a daily wage labour. Ghutti Singh has been absconding since the incident, police said.