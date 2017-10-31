31 Oct, Gaighat, Udayapur: A man killed his brother with a khukuri at Belaka Municipality-5 in Udayapur on Monday, the police said.

Krishna Sada, 35, launched a khukuri attack on his elder brother Bise, 45, over a family dispute, said the Area Police Office, Rampur. “Both of the brothers under the influence of alcohol started picking a quarrel over a dispute on Monday evening, and Krishna during the quarrel entered the house, and came out with a khukuri, and attacked Bise with the weapon,” the locals said. Bise who sustained deep cuts in the head succumbed later.

Bise’s wife Sumani, who has sustained arm injuries in the attack, was undergoing treatment in the locality, said the police office chief Subash Rai, adding that a search has been launched for fleeing Krishna.