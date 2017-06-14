14 June, Surkhet: A husband has murdered his wife in a drunken stupor by using a stick here at Koldanda of Birendranagar – 2.

According to the District Police Office, Bal Bahadur Budha, 46, killed his spouse, Padma Budha, 31, in a fit of rage after a dispute over a gas stove.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Nishan Thapa, said the dispute broke out between the two at around 5 pm on Tuesday on purchasing a gas stove.

“Both were drunk and when the dispute intensified Bal Bahadur smashed her head with a stick,” Thapa said, adding “His wife then fell unconscious and died while being rushed to a zonal hospital for treatment.”

Police have arrested Bal Bahadur, who has fallen ill, and is being treated at a zonal hospital. RSS