Managing my depression a daily struggle: Selena Gomez

1 April, Los Angeles: Singer-actress Selena Gomez says she fights hard to balance life and work as she faces symptoms of anxiety and depression daily.

The “Hear Wants What It Wants” hitmaker checked herself into rehab last year to address her mental health issues, which have become a huge problem since she was diagnosed with auto-immune disease lupus in 2015, reported Extra.

“Trust me, it’s a daily struggle,” Gomez says of her ongoing anxiety and depression treatment.

“Balance is the key. Patience. Being kind to yourself. Having grace. I think that’s important.”

The 24-year-old Latina relies on the loved ones in her life for support, but she also surprisingly finds confidence and strength for her health pursuits in people who antagonise her.

“My family. My little sister, who is three (keep me going). (But) a lot of the people who have pushed me down have actually motivated me. I can’t allow myself to believe the words that people are saying to me,” she adds.