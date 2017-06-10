10 June, Rasuwa: Manang Air’s helicopter en route to Gosaikunda from Kathmandu has crash – landed incurring minor damages and sparing human casualties.

With six passengers on board, the helicopter was maneuvering to land on the Gosaikunda helipad when its tail – rotor accidentally scrapped the surface causing a slight panic. All on board the chopper including the pilot are safe.

Two choppers have left Kathmandu to repair and maintain the helicopter and bring back the passengers. The coverage of the accident is continuing. RSS