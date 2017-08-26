26 AUgust, Kathmandu: Founder of Nepal Women Association late Mangaladevi Singh was remembered at a programme organised to mark her 21st memorial day here today.

The programme was held at Shovabhagwati where the statue of the late leader is installed. People garlanded her statute and remembered her contributions to Nepal’s political sector at the function organised by the NWA, Kathmandu district chapter.

On the occasion, NC leader Prakash Man Singh said Mangaladevi was the first woman in the country to raise voices for rights, and women’s rights.

MP Rajya Laxmi Shrestha, NWA Kathmandu chair Bishnu Devi Pudasaini and other speakers shed light on the personality and contribution of the late leader.