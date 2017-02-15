‘Maoist agenda is governing country’

15 Feb, Jajarkot: UCPN (Maoist Centre) leader and former Home Minister Shakti Bahadur Basnet said that it was the prime responsibility of his party to ensure implementation of the constitution and deliver development in the country.

Leader Basnet claimed that the country is being governed in line with the agendas put forth by the CPN-MC.

The outcome of education sector is not satisfactory in comparison to the investment, he said, adding the schools should not be taken as a centre for recruiting relatives.

He also urged the community people to join hands to develop Jajarkot by properly utilizing the budget channelized from the centre for development works. RSS