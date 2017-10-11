11 Oct, Kathmandu: The CPN (Maoist Centre) and the CPN (United) have been united Wednesday.

During a programme organized in the capital city, Maoist Centre Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal and CPN (United) Chairman Ganesh Saha signed in a joint press statement mentioning the party unity.

Addressing the programme, Chairman Dahal said bandwagon of the coming together of the leftist and communist forces would help accomplish the socialist revolution.

“There is two-thirds mandate of the leftist forces in Nepal. If it is unified, the model of the socialist revolution could be developed,” he underscored.

Chairman Dahal further said the series of unity is a grand debate, which helps pave way for socialism. “I’m in the campaign of making a comprehensive communist party along with the coming together of the CPN-UML.

Chairman of CPN (United), Saha said the central committee meeting of his party held on Monday and Tuesday had unanimously decided to be united with the Maoist Centre.

“Not a division, but unity among the communists is imperative to end feudalism in Nepal,” he argued.

Representing the CPN (United), Mithila Chaudhary, is holding the Ministry of Populations and Environment now.