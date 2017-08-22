22 August, Kathmandu: The CPN (Maoist Centre) is to mobilise the entire party mechanism under the leadership of party chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ for the upcoming third phase of local level election slated for September 18.

A meeting of the central office bearers held today at Dahal’s private residence in Lajimpat decided to this effect. An action plan will be prepared to mobilise the entire hierarchy, and make the party first in the polls while learning from the recently concluded two rounds of the elections, said Maoist Centre’s Spokesperson Pampha Bhusal.

Earlier for previous elections, the Maoist Centre had mobilised central representatives including leaders Narayan Kaji Shrestha, Ram Bahadur Thapa, Haribol Gajurel, Giriraj Mani Pokharel and Matrika Yadav.

Likewise, the meeting demanded that the government provides Rs 100,000 each to a family affected by the recent incidents of natural disasters–floods and landslides– as immediate relief, Rs 300,000 each to the bereaved family and Rs 500,000 each to the family of those displaced for rehabilitation.

The meeting also directed party hierarchy to help the flood victims. RSS