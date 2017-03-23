Maoist Centre PP meeting

23 March, Kathmandu: Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, who is also the chairman of the CPN (Maoist Centre), has informed about his scheduled visit to China in the party’s parliamentary meeting today.

Chair Dahal briefed in the meeting on contemporary political developments, ongoing parliament session among other issues, it is learnt.

The party Chief Whip Tek Bahadur Basnet shared that PM Dahal opined for continuing the parliament session to forge consensus among the political parties and to pass the law regarding the elections in the meeting.

The meeting has even urged the government to provide reliefs to the families of deceased in Kanchanpur and Saptari incidents. The meeting further has expressed sorrow over the incidents.

Similarly, the meeting has decided to prepare the report after receiving complaints on local level restructuring and its borders. The party leadership has assured to continue the meeting as per the demands of PP members. RSS