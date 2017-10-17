17 Oct, Kathmandu: The ruling CPN (Maoist Centre) has stated that the party will quit the government if elections were ensured in stipulated dates.

In a meeting between MC chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Nepali Congress president and Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba at latter’s official residence at Baluwatar in the capital today, MC chair Dahal said this.

According to PM’s press coordinator Manahari Timilsina, PM Deuba had urged Dahal not to suspect over the timely elections.

Timilsina added that, the both leaders had also discussed on various contemporary political issues including upcoming federal and provincial elections.

Meanwhile, chair Dahal had met the main opposition CPN (UML) chair KP Sharma Oli at Singh Durbar today itself.

According to sources, they also discussed on contemporary issues, leftist alliance, and election manifesto and candidate selections among others.