2 Sept, Kathmandu: As the third round of September 18 local level election is inching closer, various political parties have eyed Province 2. They have intensified their election campaign in a bid to bring poll results in their favour.

The CPN (Maoist Centre), which performed poorly in the two phases of the polls, has rolled up its sleeves to make its presence felt in the province known as Madhes this time around.

As part of its drive to fare well in the polls, top leaders of the Maoist Centre like party chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal have been on an election campaign in the province.

Other Maoist Centre leaders being part of the campaign include leaders Ram Bahadur Thapa, Narayan Kaji Shrestha, Matrika Yadav, Dev Prasad Gurung, Haribol Gajurel and Barsaman Pun.

“The Maoist Centre has intensified election campaign. It will stand first in the polls,” claimed Yadav talking to Rastriya Samachar Samiti.

Leaders and cadres of various parties defecting to the Maoist Centre has also encouraged the party ahead of the elections.

Earlier, leaders of Dr Baburam Bhattarai-led Naya Shakti Nepal Debendra Poudel, Balawati Sharma, Pasang Sherpa, Parshuram Tamang, and leader of Loktantrik Forum Rameshwor Raya Yadav defected parties to the Maoist Centre.

An extending meeting of the Maoist Centre’s Central Secretariat will take place from today in Birgunj.

The meeting will pick candidates for the polls, discuss the whole aspects of party strategy to win the polls, and discuss preparations for upcoming provincial and federal elections, said Maoist Centre’s Spokesperson Pampha Bhusal.

The Maoist Centre is teaming up with the Nepali Congress, Sanghiya Samajwadi Forum Nepal and Rastriya Janata Party for the polls.

Maoist Centre will emerge victorious in Province 2 as Madhes is in favour of the party this time, claimed party chairman Dahal while delivering speech at a programme organised in the province recently. RSS