23 Sept, Parsa : CPN (Maoist Centre) chair candidate in Chhipharmai Rural Municipality in Parsa district, Manoj Kumar, has won the polls by securing 2,851 votes.

Kumar’s nearest rival Indra San Sah Kalwar of Federal Socialist Forum Nepal got 2,694 votes, Election Officer Narendra Raj Poudel said.

Likewise, Modina Khatun of Maoist Centre won the post of vice-chair with 2,831 votes.