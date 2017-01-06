Maoist leader Bhatta inspects under construction dam in Darchula

6 Jan, Kanchanpur: CPN (Maoist Centre) politburo member and former minister, Lekhraj Bhatta, on Thursday inspected the under construction dam from Laskugad in Darchula headquarters to Namaskar.

The massive flood in the Mahakali river three years ago had swept half of the Darchula downtown.

The locals have been complaining of the delay in construction of the dam, but still it remains incomplete, so the Maoist leader took a special concern and visited the site, Press Centre Nepal, Kanchanpur Chairman, Rajendra Prasad Awasthi spoke from Darchula.

Former minister Bhatta also instructed the employees of the concerned offices to ramp up the work of rebuilding. The government should immediately construct the dam and rebuild the bazaar area for the security of the lives and properties of the residents of Darchula headquarters, Bhatta stressed, while pledging to hold discussion with the government ministers.

During the occasion, Darchula’s flood victims poured out their grievances of having to live under risk and not receiving suitable compensation.

Meanwhile, Bhatta attended a training programme for party leaders and cadres at Khalanga of Darchula and instructed the party’s rank and file in the district to prepare for the local level elections in the wards, villages and towns as the party was now taking steps to implement the constitution. RSS