Martyrs week commences, Martyr Shukraraj remembered

23 Jan, Kathmandu: The Martyrs Week, during which the nation pays rich tributes to the known and unknown martyrs who sacrificed their life for the cause of the country and the people and their freedom, commenced from today.

The Martyrd Week Commemoration Main Programme Committee has programmes lined up for an entire week from today on the occasion. The Kathmandu Metropolitan City, in association with the government and various social organisations, has been commemorating the Martyrs Week since 61 years back.

This year also commemorative programmes would be held at the places where the four main martyrs attained martyrdom by paying rich tributes them.

In this connection, a function was held at Pachali in the capital this morning where the martyr Shukraraj Sashtri was hanged by the then Rana regime. A condolence assembly was held and Martyr Shukraraj Shastri remembered. Shastri was hanged on this very day 76 years ago.