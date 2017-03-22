Master plan for Terhathum’s tourism promotion in the making

22 March, Terhathum: The making of a five – year tourism master plan started a year ago for boosting the district’s tourism sector is nearing the final stages of completion.

The District Coordination Committee has stated that the master plan is being formulated for uplifting the economic status of the district by promoting tourism.

The master plan is in the making with consultations and discussion between the experts, tourism entrepreneurs, hoteliers, local villagers, political party representatives, chamber of commerce and industry representatives, security organs, governmental and non-governmental organizations, conservationists and journalists.

Local Development Officer, Tulasi Gautam, said the master plan is being built by taking into account the suggestions drawn from all the sides.