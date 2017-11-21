21 Nov, Kathmandu: CPN (UML) General Secretary Ishwor Pokharel has said that now the issue of economic development and prosperity should be forwarded as political revolution has concluded in the country.

At an election assembly organised here today, General Secretary Pokharel pointed out the need of industrial revolution in the country.

Saying problem of brain drain has surfaced in the country in lack of employment, he stressed on the need of creating employment in the country by mobilizing domestic capital in the sector of agriculture, energy and tourism.

Pokharel, who is contesting in the election of the House of Representatives from Kathmandu-5, clarified that the left alliance was forged for political stability in the country.

He said that the left alliance would make drastic change in development of the country within five years if it gets majority in the elections. RSS